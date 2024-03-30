Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.91

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.91 and traded as high as $8.94. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 226,359 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHIP shares. StockNews.com raised Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Noble Financial raised their price target on Seanergy Maritime from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $170.96 million, a PE ratio of 124.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,300 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 34.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 58,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 197,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 149,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

