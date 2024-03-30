Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.040-0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $195.0 million-$205.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $200.6 million. Semtech also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.04)-$0.04 EPS.

SMTC opened at $27.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62, a PEG ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.81. Semtech has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $32.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,314 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 1,084.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,445,000 after purchasing an additional 915,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 374.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,148,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,168,000 after purchasing an additional 906,430 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,638,000 after purchasing an additional 722,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Semtech by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,227,000 after purchasing an additional 716,294 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

