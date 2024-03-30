Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Short Interest Update

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,200 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the February 29th total of 269,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 685,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senti Biosciences
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Senti Biosciences by 11.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,015,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 425,898 shares during the period. 8VC GP I LLC acquired a new position in Senti Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,675,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Senti Biosciences by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,969,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 143,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Senti Biosciences by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the period. Finally, Triatomic Management LP lifted its position in Senti Biosciences by 42.5% during the second quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 300,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 89,650 shares during the period. 25.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Senti Biosciences Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of SNTI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. 104,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,704. Senti Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.
Senti Biosciences Company Profile
Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.
