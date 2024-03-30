Sharkey Howes & Javer Boosts Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,326 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TLT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.62. The company had a trading volume of 34,540,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,660,102. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $108.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.46.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.3124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.