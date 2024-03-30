Sharkey Howes & Javer Decreases Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 74,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXN stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.81. 71,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,262. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $51.78 and a one year high of $76.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

