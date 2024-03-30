Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 490.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.24. The company had a trading volume of 833,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,278. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average is $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.