Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $42.98 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,247 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 7.6% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $42,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 44,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 455,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $164.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,281 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.08.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

