Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $7.11 Million Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 1.3% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after acquiring an additional 650,217 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,527,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQM traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $182.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $127.47 and a 1-year high of $184.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.02 and its 200-day moving average is $164.79.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.3454 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

