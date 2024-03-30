Sharkey Howes & Javer Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.60. 1,945,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,029. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.83 and its 200-day moving average is $106.02. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

