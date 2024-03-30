Sharkey Howes & Javer Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.24. 2,167,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,287. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.81. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $67.08.
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
