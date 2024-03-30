Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 3,291 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned 0.31% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPEM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 117,269 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,352. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $54.33.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

