Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 92,063 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Sharkey Howes & Javer trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,063 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

GOVT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,086,482 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.47.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.0583 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

