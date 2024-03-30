Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 92,063 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2024

Sharkey Howes & Javer trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVTFree Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,063 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

GOVT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,086,482 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.47.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.0583 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.