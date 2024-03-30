Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $390.00 at Evercore ISI

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $370.00 to $390.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $320.39.

NYSE:SHW opened at $347.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $211.91 and a one year high of $348.37. The company has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

