Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $390.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $370.00 to $390.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $320.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $347.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $211.91 and a 12 month high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

