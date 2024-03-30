Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $348.37

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $348.37 and last traded at $347.33, with a volume of 937610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $346.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.93 and its 200-day moving average is $290.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

