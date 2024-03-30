Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Shares Down 0.8%

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.97 and last traded at $12.97. 711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

Shoprite Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63.

Shoprite Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Shoprite’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Shoprite Company Profile

Shoprite Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetics, and liquor products; furniture and home entertainment products; and electrical and household appliances.

