Short Interest in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP) Decreases By 56.9%

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the February 29th total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 789,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 139,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 2.40% of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ SXTP remained flat at $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 260,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,233. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

