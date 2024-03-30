Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Grows By 85.7%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,068,600 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the February 29th total of 2,729,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,167.9 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance
Shares of ABMRF opened at $16.75 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78.
About ABN AMRO Bank
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ABN AMRO Bank
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.