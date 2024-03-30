Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Grows By 85.7%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,068,600 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the February 29th total of 2,729,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,167.9 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

Shares of ABMRF opened at $16.75 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

