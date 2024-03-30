Short Interest in Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) Rises By 115.9%

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,900 shares, an increase of 115.9% from the February 29th total of 96,300 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 235,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarum Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alarum Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alarum Technologies by 143.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarum Technologies Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAR opened at $19.74 on Friday. Alarum Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $124.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Alarum Technologies from $10.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Alarum Technologies Company Profile

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, the British Virgin Islands, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Internet Access, and Consumer Internet Access.

Featured Articles

