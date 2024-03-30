Short Interest in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Rises By 50.3%

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the February 29th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BayCom

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 375.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 14,543 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of BayCom during the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BayCom by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 645,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 205,700 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BayCom in the first quarter worth about $261,000. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCML opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $236.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.76. BayCom has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

BayCom Dividend Announcement

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). BayCom had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $26.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. Research analysts predict that BayCom will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. BayCom’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

About BayCom

(Get Free Report)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.