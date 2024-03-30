Short Interest in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Decreases By 61.9%

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the February 29th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

BMRRY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.60. 12,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $30.98.

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8152 per share. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

