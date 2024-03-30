Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Increases By 33.4%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,500 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the February 29th total of 459,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,125.0 days.
Brenntag Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGF remained flat at $86.23 during midday trading on Friday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $71.23 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average of $83.97.
About Brenntag
