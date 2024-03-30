Short Interest in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Expands By 31.1%

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,400 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the February 29th total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $6.45 on Friday. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $201.24 million, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.53.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. eGain had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $23.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that eGain will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eGain by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of eGain by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of eGain by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of eGain by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in eGain by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

