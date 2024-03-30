Short Interest in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Increases By 103.8%

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 103.8% from the February 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EFSCP opened at $19.45 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

