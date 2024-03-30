Short Interest in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Declines By 21.2%

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the February 29th total of 132,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

ESCA stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Escalade has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $22.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Escalade by 630.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 345,066 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Escalade by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 121,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 98,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Escalade by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 77,667 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Escalade by 202.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 60,697 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

