Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Increases By 30.4%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,700 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the February 29th total of 199,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $18.12 on Friday, hitting $1,635.00. The stock had a trading volume of 93,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $910.25 and a 1 year high of $1,651.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,534.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,444.83.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 51.04%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 177.52 earnings per share for the current year.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCNCA. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,774.83.
View Our Latest Report on First Citizens BancShares
Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares
In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 121,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,027,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,027,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,549,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Read More
