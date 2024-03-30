Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Increases By 30.4%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,700 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the February 29th total of 199,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $18.12 on Friday, hitting $1,635.00. The stock had a trading volume of 93,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $910.25 and a 1 year high of $1,651.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,534.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,444.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 51.04%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 177.52 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 0.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCNCA. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,774.83.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 121,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,027,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,027,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,549,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

