Short Interest in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Expands By 32.6%

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the February 29th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

First US Bancshares stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. First US Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $10.71.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First US Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in First US Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First US Bancshares by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First US Bancshares by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

