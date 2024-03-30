Short Interest in Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Decreases By 16.9%

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the February 29th total of 60,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Vine Wine

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fresh Vine Wine stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 112,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. GTS Securities LLC owned 0.71% of Fresh Vine Wine at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Vine Wine Stock Down 2.7 %

VINE opened at $0.74 on Friday. Fresh Vine Wine has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.06.

Fresh Vine Wine Company Profile

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc produces and sells low-carb and low-calorie wines in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its wine varietals include Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, and Sparkling Rosé. The company sells its products through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

