Short Interest in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Decreases By 21.5%

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the February 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Institutional Trading of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,918,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 642,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. 5.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Stock Up 2.5 %
DMAT stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 million, a PE ratio of -2,191.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $20.64.
About Global X Disruptive Materials ETF
The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Disruptive Materials ETF
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Disruptive Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.