Short Interest in Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) Expands By 32.3%

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,500 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the February 29th total of 247,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 163.8 days.

Guangshen Railway Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GNGYF opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. Guangshen Railway has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.32.

Get Guangshen Railway alerts:

About Guangshen Railway

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.