Short Interest in Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) Expands By 32.3%

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,500 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the February 29th total of 247,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 163.8 days.
Guangshen Railway Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GNGYF opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. Guangshen Railway has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.32.
