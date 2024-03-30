Short Interest in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Rises By 118.2%

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 118.2% from the February 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ HTLFP opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $25.75.
Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
About Heartland Financial USA
Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.
