Short Interest in Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL) Increases By 113.1%

Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,200 shares, a growth of 113.1% from the February 29th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Incannex Healthcare

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Incannex Healthcare during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Incannex Healthcare by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incannex Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incannex Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Incannex Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Incannex Healthcare alerts:

Incannex Healthcare Trading Up 12.2 %

Shares of IXHL stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00. Incannex Healthcare has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $12.68.

About Incannex Healthcare

Incannex Healthcare ( NASDAQ:IXHL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Incannex Healthcare Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incannex Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incannex Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.