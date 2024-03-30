Short Interest in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Decreases By 19.1%

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the February 29th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KRP

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 27,163 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $421,298.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 299,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 27,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $421,298.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 299,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,955.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $85,214.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 343,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,925.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,672 shares of company stock worth $1,571,185 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $719,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 54,641 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 119,359 shares during the period. 25.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 381,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,524. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.08. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $17.11.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $99.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.89 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 20.45%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.96%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.