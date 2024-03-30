Short Interest in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Decreases By 16.1%

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,900 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the February 29th total of 575,600 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MYR Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,025,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MYRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Sidoti downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MYR Group in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MYR Group from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MYR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

MYR Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $176.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.99. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $110.87 and a 52-week high of $179.68. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

