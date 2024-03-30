Short Interest in Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Declines By 18.6%

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the February 29th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

SES Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBAF remained flat at $6.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. SES has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $577.16 million during the quarter. SES had a positive return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 43.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that SES will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.

