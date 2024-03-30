Short Interest in Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Expands By 27.7%

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the February 29th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Symrise Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SYIEY stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.86. The company had a trading volume of 22,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,750. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36. Symrise has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

