Short Interest in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Decreases By 15.8%

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the February 29th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TE Connectivity

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,835 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,070,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,414,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,889 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,640,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TEL opened at $145.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $146.84.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.