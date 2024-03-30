Short Interest in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Rises By 63.6%

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the February 29th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TETE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 62,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,488. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 140,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 245,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 336,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 116,077 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 175.0% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 96.1% during the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 254,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 124,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

