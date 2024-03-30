Short Interest in Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Declines By 33.8%

Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,300 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the February 29th total of 341,800 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 747,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Telesis Bio Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ TBIO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,621. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59. Telesis Bio has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Trading of Telesis Bio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Telesis Bio by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 46,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Telesis Bio by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Telesis Bio by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Telesis Bio by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 48,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Telesis Bio by 563.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 131,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Telesis Bio Company Profile

Telesis Bio, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system, including BioXp 3250 system, BioXp 9600 system, and BioXp DBC, which are empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits, such as BioXp De Novo kits, BioXp select kits, BioXp next generation sequencing kits, and BioXp DBC kits, which contains building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis designs to significantly reduce timelines for constructing synthetic DNA, RNA, and proteins compared to traditional chemical synthesis, paving the way for more efficient and effective development of mRNA-based vaccines, diagnostics, therapeutics, and personalized medicines.

