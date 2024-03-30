Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Declines By 22.2%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the February 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Temenos Price Performance

Shares of Temenos stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $71.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.15. Temenos has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $103.63.

Get Temenos alerts:

Temenos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.