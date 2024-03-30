Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Declines By 22.2%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the February 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Temenos Price Performance
Shares of Temenos stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $71.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.15. Temenos has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $103.63.
Temenos Company Profile
