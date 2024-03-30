Short Interest in Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Increases By 38.5%

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,100 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the February 29th total of 205,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS TSCDY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.46. 55,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64. Tesco has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

