Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Increases By 50.8%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,400 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the February 29th total of 312,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 589.3 days.

thyssenkrupp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TYEKF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 6.51%.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

