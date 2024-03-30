Short Interest in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Drops By 28.9%

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,000 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the February 29th total of 800,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 686,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSEM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 336.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $33.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.41. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $351.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 36.44% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

