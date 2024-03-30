Short Interest in Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Drops By 66.7%

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Stock Performance

TSUKY stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.75. 276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average is $51.68. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $65.46.

Get Toyo Suisan Kaisha alerts:

About Toyo Suisan Kaisha

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage segments. It purchases, processes, and sells seafood.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.