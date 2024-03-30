Short Interest in Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Decreases By 49.9%

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decline of 49.9% from the February 29th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vext Science Price Performance
VEXTF stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.21. The company had a trading volume of 14,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,593. Vext Science has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22.
Vext Science Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vext Science
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Vext Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vext Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.