Siacoin (SC) Price Tops $0.0102

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 30th. Siacoin has a market cap of $581.21 million and approximately $19.29 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $70,153.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $605.46 or 0.00863054 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.56 or 0.00147621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008646 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00048249 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00055788 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.00187751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.04 or 0.00142597 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,798,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,773,787,533 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.