Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Stock Price Up 22.2%

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) traded up 22.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.50. 519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Sigyn Therapeutics Stock Up 22.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc operates as a medical technology company, focuses on creating therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, the cause of hospital deaths.

