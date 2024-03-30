Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Update

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 130.8% from the February 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Silver Bull Resources Stock Performance
Shares of SVBL stock remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,288. Silver Bull Resources has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.
About Silver Bull Resources
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Silver Bull Resources
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.