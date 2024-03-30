Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Update

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 130.8% from the February 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SVBL stock remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,288. Silver Bull Resources has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits, as well as gold. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

