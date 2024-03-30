Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.84.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SIRI

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 140,560.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.