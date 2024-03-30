SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial cut shares of SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of SL Green Realty from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Price Performance

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

NYSE SLG opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently -33.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.